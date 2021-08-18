Cancel
Tea, SD

A new quarterback and a new class, Tea Area football is adjusting to change

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEA, S.D. (KELO) — As with any year, replacing key members from a state championship team will be a challenge, and the Tea Area Titans are no exception. “We graduated a really good senior class, I think there was 14 of them. We have 12 seniors this year, most of them played last year so we have some experience coming back. You know, we lost some key players so, in these early games we’re going to have to see what people can do,” Tea Area head coach Craig Clayberg said.

