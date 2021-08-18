A new quarterback and a new class, Tea Area football is adjusting to change

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — As with any year, replacing key members from a state championship team will be a challenge, and the Tea Area Titans are no exception. “We graduated a really good senior class, I think there was 14 of them. We have 12 seniors this year, most of them played last year so we have some experience coming back. You know, we lost some key players so, in these early games we’re going to have to see what people can do,” Tea Area head coach Craig Clayberg said.