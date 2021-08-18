Kevin’s Top 500 Matches Of The 2010s (#360 – 351)

360. Trios Championship: Angelico, Ivelisse, and Son of Havoc vs. The Crew – Lucha Underground 4/22/15. One of the very best things about Lucha Underground (and there were a lot) was the dynamic between Angelico, Ivelisse, and Son of Havoc. After weeks of tension and even some matches, they were forced into a Trios team by Dario Cueto. During the tournament to crown the first champions, they had issues but made it to the finals and won. Or so they thought. Dario announced they would have one more match, right after the finals, against the Crew and it would be “Anything Goes.” Now, this isn’t the greatest brawl ever, it isn’t the spottiest of spotfests and, at just 6:41, it is very short. However, it makes this list because of the story and emotion involved. Ivelisse and her bum leg was perfect prey for the Crew, who took out Havoc and Angelico. It wasn’t until Havoc hit a moonsault outside that things started to turn around. Still, with Ivelisse alone inside against two opponents and Angelico near the top of the Temple, hope looked lost. That was until Angelico leaped from the top of the Temple, in one of the coolest spots ever, to save Ivelisse. Ivelisse then got a weapon, took it to the Crew, and her boys hit stereo high flying moves to become the first ever Trios Champions.