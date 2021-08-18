AROUND THE CAMPS: Guarino has impact on Western Wayne line; Agyei ready to run wild; Southerton looks to make plays for Hornets

AUBURN, Alabama—A talented 2023 offensive line prospect who already has close to three dozen scholarship offers, 6-1, 330 Bradyn Joiner made the move from Oxford to Auburn High prior to his junior year and has hit the ground running at his new school. With class of 2022 football prospects Drew Bobo and Eston Harris Jr. also transferring in to Auburn High to join forces with an already talented offensive line featuring 2023 Avery Ferris and 2022 Joe Frazier, Jr. among others, Joiner is getting a look on the other side of the ball as the Tigers prepare to open the season against Park Crossing on Friday, August 20th.