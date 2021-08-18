Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Biden owns catastrophe

By Judah Whitney Guest Columnist
Scranton Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all of 2007 I served as an adviser to the Afghan National Army’s 1st Brigade, 201st Corps. I was part of a small team of Army officers and sergeants who lived alongside our counterparts, ate meals with them, fought alongside them; and we learned to care deeply for the people of Afghanistan.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan National Army#Catastrophe#1st Brigade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden has permanently destroyed his own credibility

Joe Biden did to himself what his opponents couldn’t — shredded his own credibility in a high-profile, hugely consequential matter that won’t be forgotten. No memos from the desk of Donald J. Trump, no RNC talking points, no right-wing Twitter memes or excoriating floor speeches by Republican senators possibly could have had the effect on Biden of Biden himself selling and defending his Afghanistan policy in terms instantly discredited by unforgettable and horrifying images on the ground this week.
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

Biden Isn’t Trump. He’s a Disaster In His Own Right.

Joe Biden was the perfect presidential candidate. It’s likely that no other plausible Democratic nominee would have defeated Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s friendly and decent demeanor was the perfect contrast to Trump’s malignant, vulgar image—and that made it nearly impossible for Trump to demonize him like he did Hillary Clinton. If shamelessness was Trump’s superpower, Biden’s was being utterly likable. Likewise, Obama’s faithful number two—who was too old and out of touch to be aware of, much less fall for, “woke” Twitter—was uniquely able to thread the needle by appeasing the left of his party while assembling a “Biden coalition” of white men. Lastly, and as macabre as it sounds to say this, name any candidate who would have benefited more from a pandemic that forced him to campaign from his basement. In short, Biden was perfectly cast to defeat Trump in the weird year that was 2020—and even then, the election was still too close for comfort.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump wanted out of Afghanistan. Biden’s choice to follow through is a catastrophe.

Can it be that Donald Trump really didn’t leave the presidency? And if he did, why are we left with his foreign policy?. It was Trump’s fondest hope — or dangerous obsession — in his final days in office to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as the fulfillment of his “America First” ideals. In November 2020, as Trump fought his flailing battle to void the results of a presidential election, he signed an executive order mandating that U.S. troops leave Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
MilitaryIndependent Record

Biden needs to confront Pentagon

Having just completed 20 years with the U.S. Army, I have personally overseen the dishonorable discharges of five soldiers. These discharges ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability. My last investigation was of a soldier who carelessly ran over and destroyed his weapon. The cost to the U.S. government was $1,500 for which the soldier was punished and forced to pay for.
VTDigger

Vermont National Guard Soldiers support Afghanistan evacuation

Vermont National Guard units deployed to U.S. Central Command are currently serving in support of Operation Allies Refuge. A small contingent from the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan earlier this month to support security operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Additional units from 3-172 IN (MTN) currently support Special Immigration Visa holders processing through locations within U.S. Central Command.
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz: Biden’s Afghanistan Policy Led To ‘Embarrassing Spectacle, Diplomatic Humiliation, and National Security Catastrophe’

President Biden tore up Trump’s national security victories. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement on conditions in Afghanistan:. “I have long called for a deliberative, planned, vetted, and secure withdrawal from Afghanistan while maintaining maximum leverage. Wars should have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy