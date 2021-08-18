Ypsi's Grove Studios to host immersive, dreamlike installation
Grove Studios' courtyard in Ypsilanti will be transformed into what staff are calling an "immersive dreamland" during an event called REMLAND on Aug. 21. The ambient art and music experience showcasing the multidisciplinary artist collective MATILDA will start at 9:30 p.m. It will include ambient music, reactive light installations, and projection mapping, a technique that turns everyday objects into display surfaces for projected videos.www.secondwavemedia.com
