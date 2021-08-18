Cancel
Winchester, VA

Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits ending Sept. 4

By MATT WELCH The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 8 days ago

WINCHESTER — Federal unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 are slated to end Sept. 4, which includes programs that were put in place to help people during the pandemic. The Virginia Employment Commission has begun notifying claimants that these programs, originally authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and extended through the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, are concluding.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 1

