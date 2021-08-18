Cancel
WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae React to InDex’s Engagement on NXT, Tag Team Title Match Clip, Jay Jayne Vignette

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae saw Indi Hartwell get engaged to Dexter Lumis on NXT, and they are not pleased. A post-NXT clip saw McKenzie Mitchell interview the parents of The Way and asked about InDex getting engaged, and to no surprise they weren’t happy. You can see the clip below, in which Gargano says that he’s not paying for the wedding:

