King's offense, Mitchell's defense leads Sacramento to title

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

Louis King slammed home a two-handed dunk with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter of the NBA Summer League championship game, let out a monstrous roar and promptly flexed with authority.

Fittingly, it was King who dominated for Sacramento and finished with 21 points to help the Kings cruise to a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in front of a sparse, masked crowd that barely filled the bottom bowl, an uncommon scene for a title game that has packed the venue in recent years prior to the pandemic.

It was Sacramento’s first Summer League title since 2014.

“Our transition, that’s what started it, our defense and transition points, that’s what it came down to,” said King, who started his career in Detroit after going undrafted from Oregon in 2019. “I feel like everything we’re doing now, that we’re doing all summer, and what we’ve been doing is just going to translate into our regular-season team.

“We’ve got new guys, new faces and we just got to trust each other.”

One of those new faces is defensive stopper Davion Mitchell, who was taken ninth overall in last month’s draft and was out to prove the franchise didn’t make a mistake in adding him to an already guard-heavy lineup that includes Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox.

It’s not as if the Kings needed a boost to an offense that ranked 11th in the league with 113.7 points per game last season. Instead, it was the guard’s defensive tenacity the Kings are hoping will help a lethargic defense that allowed 117.4 points per game, third-worst in the league.

“We loved what we saw and that’s why we drafted him,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We continue to try to bring a certain player in and the front office has done a nice job, and you watch Davion play and you see him win a national championship, you get his background and how he competes and how he leads and how he works, and that’s why we spent a top-10 pick on him.”

While the Kings got additional contributions from Jahmi’us Ramsey (16), Matt Coleman III (14), and Ade Murkey (10), Mitchell chipped in with nine points but more importantly shut down Boston sharpshooter Payton Pritchard.

Carsen Edwards had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith 12 for Boston. Pritchard finished with just six points after being limited to 3-of-9 shooting from the floor.

“All my life I’ve played with a chip on my shoulder. I’ve kind of always been like the underdog, especially coming to Sacramento hearing that they’re not a really good defensive team,” Mitchell said. “That kind of just turned me on, like I really want to change the narrative, I want to be a defensive team because defense wins championships. So yeah, coming into Summer League I tried to show that and I think I did a really good job of that.”

After the Celtics took a 14-4 lead behind the strong play of Nesmith, who opened the game with eight points, the Kings stormed back quickly with a 20-6 run to take a four-point lead after one behind 10 points from King.

The Kings, who had the edge in fast-break points (24-4), pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring Boston 26-13 to take a 70-49 lead into the final 10 minutes.

“I didn’t know what to expect out of this game,” coach Bobby Jackson said. ”I knew it was going to be a really good game because looking at them on film they play fast, they shot a lot of 3s. In my meetings, I always told the guys they haven’t run across a defense like us, and if we buy into defending and have each other’s backs, the ball is going to fall. It was just an effort on the defensive side of the ball.”

——

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

ABC News

ABC News

NBAESPN

Sacramento Kings rout Boston Celtics to claim NBA summer league title

LAS VEGAS -- Louis King slammed home a two-handed dunk with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter of the NBA summer league championship game, let out a massive shout and promptly flexed with authority. Fittingly, it was King who dominated for Sacramento and finished with...
NBANBC Sports

Defense, timely scoring lead Kings to championship in Vegas

The opening few minutes looked bleak for Sacramento. They came out nervous and the Boston Celtics jumped all over them early in the Las Vegas Summer League Finals game. With the Kings looking lost on the offensive end, Louis King stepped up and started hitting shots to help Bobby Jackson’s squad snap out of their daze. And then the defense kicked in.
NBAFresno Bee

Las Vegas Summer League: Kings win again; Davion Mitchell’s D; top NBA draft picks injured

The Kings remained unbeaten in the Las Vegas Summer League with a 90-75 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Cox Pavilion. Some organizations are beginning to shutdown some of their young stars to prevent injuries and evaluate other players. Kings summer league coach Bobby Jackson said the team’s front office will decide which players are available when the Kings (3-0) face the Dallas Mavericks (0-2) at noon Sunday, but Jackson and his team seem to be setting their sights on an appearance in Tuesday’s championship game.
NBANBC Sports

Jackson shines in leading Kings to Summer League title

Ready, set, summer league. Whether it’s in Sacramento or Las Vegas, the buildup to summer league is a frantic race. When rosters were released the day before the California Classic, just two days after the NBA Draft, they came with fine print stating, “Roster as of August 1 (subject to change).”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lakers news: Danny Green reveals how Dwight Howard almost convinced him to join LA

Before agreeing to a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Danny Green was one of the most sought-after names in free agency. Ultimately, the three-time NBA champ decided to remain with the Sixers. As it turns out, however, Green almost turned his back on Philly to head back to LA with the Lakers. According to […] The post Lakers news: Danny Green reveals how Dwight Howard almost convinced him to join LA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LaMelo Ball says he's a better player than Lonzo Ball

Last week, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball blessed the cover of GQ Magazine. In the interview, Ball spoke on his journey to the NBA and his imminent stardom. Released in tandem with the interview, Ball went undercover on social media via the GQ Sports YouTube page to answer fans questions. During the 6:55 video, one question stood out: Is LaMelo Ball better than Lonzo Ball, or is his playstyle just drastically different?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics eyeing 3-time NBA champion amid quiet free agency

Amid a wild NBA free agency, the Boston Celtics have been patiently picking their spots as they try to build their roster for the 2021-2022 NBA season. And, according to reports, the Celtics are on the lookout for three-time NBA champion Danny Green to add some much-needed leadership and outside shooting to help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls

Lonzo Ball’s decision to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency didn’t come as a surprise. After all, the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t believe he’s worth the price he was asking for. However, the Bulls sure did and signed him to a four-year, $85 million deal. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Ball opened […] The post Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.

