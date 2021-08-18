Tornado Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Surry County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1207 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Burch, or near Elkin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Flat Rock Dobson Bottom and Pine Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN