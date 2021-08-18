Flash Flood Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 21:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Western Mogollon Rim FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following areas, in north central Arizona, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County and Marble and Glen Canyons. In northeast Arizona, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward. In west central Arizona, Western Mogollon Rim. * Until 11 PM MST this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening over higher terrain with slow storm motions. This activity could persist into the evening. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially in slot canyons and burn scar areas.alerts.weather.gov
