Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * Until 8 PM MST this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected through the remainder of this afternoon and early evening.

alerts.weather.gov

