Flash Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * Until 8 PM MST this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding are expected through the remainder of this afternoon and early evening.