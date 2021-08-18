Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Gila County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Arizona, including the following area, Northern Gila County. * From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight across portions of the low desert and Gila County and persist into the early morning hours. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially in slot canyons and burn scar areas.alerts.weather.gov
