Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Gila County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of east central Arizona, including the following area, Northern Gila County. * From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight across portions of the low desert and Gila County and persist into the early morning hours. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially in slot canyons and burn scar areas.

alerts.weather.gov

Jasper County, INweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rensselaer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rensselaer, Remington, Collegeville and Foresman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Chilton County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Shelby; Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Talladega, north central Chilton, southeastern Shelby and northwestern Coosa Counties through 645 PM CDT At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lay Lake, or near Columbiana, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sylacauga, Calera, Columbiana, Jemison, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Marble Valley, Lay Lake, Shelby, Sylacauga Municipal Airport, Beeswax Creek Park, Alabama 4H Center, Overbrook, Shelby Shores, Cedar Creek, Gantts Quarry, Highway 145 and CR 46 and Kelley Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...WEST CENTRAL FAIRFAX AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 738 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Riding, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Centreville, South Riding, Brambleton, Chantilly, Arcola, Catharpin and Woolsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Haralson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haralson; Paulding; Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL PAULDING, HARALSON AND EASTERN POLK COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Eubank Lake, or 10 miles northeast of Buchanan...moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Buchanan, Bremen, Rockmart, Waco, Yorkville, Fish Creek, Draketown, Felton, Eubank Lake, Antioch and Van Wert. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 714 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Easley, or near Liberty, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Easley, Pickens, Liberty and Norris. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Allegany; Livingston; Wyoming FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ALLEGANY, WESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 854 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Letchworth State Park, Portageville, Pike, Castile, Silver Springs, Gainesville, Hunt and Rossburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Plaquemines, Upper Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Plaquemines; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 715 PM CDT At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Chasse, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Marrero, Harvey, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Lafitte, Estelle, Barataria and Poydras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Cook; DuPage The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois North Central Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Addison, Woodridge, Austin, Burbank, Oak Forest, Glen Ellyn, Melrose Park and Lockport. Additional rainfall up to an inch is possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties through 600 PM MDT At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Towner, or 18 miles north of Coolidge, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Prowers and southeastern Kiowa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Morgan County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. Target Area: Utah Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 Strong showers producing gusty winds will impact portions of west central Wasatch...southeastern Salt Lake and northwestern Utah Counties through 630 PM MDT At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers producing strong and gusty downburst winds over Pleasant Grove, or 9 miles north of Provo, moving northeast at 30 mph. Provo airport reported a wind gust to 52 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Pleasant Grove, Springville, American Fork, Heber, Lindon, Alpine, Daniel, Vineyard, Brigham Young University, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah Lake, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Saratoga Springs, Highland and Cedar Hills. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 261 and 282. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Augusta, City of Staunton, Page, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Augusta; City of Staunton; Page; Rockingham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR CENTRAL PAGE, CENTRAL AUGUSTA AND CENTRAL ROCKINGHAM COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF STAUNTON At 801 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. High water was reported on several roadways between Bridgewater and Churchville. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Staunton... Stuarts Draft Bridgewater... Luray Broadway... Stanley Dale Enterprise... Fishersville Verona... Dayton Greenville... Mount Sidney Mount Crawford... Middlebrook Churchville... Montezuma Hinton... Clover Hill Fort Defiance... Sangerville
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, Upper Lafourche, Western Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Charles, southwestern Orleans, north central Lafourche and northwestern Jefferson Parishes through 645 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Luling to near Avondale. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Hahnville, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Paradis, Des Allemands, Luling, Bridge City, Boutte, Ama, Bayou Gauche, Destrehan, Waggaman, St. Rose, River Ridge and Elmwood. This includes Interstate 310 between mile markers 5 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 6:43 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 2.7 1.3 1.0 0 Minor 23/07 PM 2.3 0.9 1.0 0 None 24/07 AM 2.5 1.1 0.9 0 None 24/08 PM 2.1 0.7 0.7 0 None 25/08 AM 2.2 0.8 0.7 0 None 25/08 PM 2.0 0.6 0.6 0 None
Franklin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1045 AM EDT/945 AM CDT/ At 1022 AM EDT/922 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Apalachicola, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Apalachicola, St George Island, Eastpoint, Nine Mile, Bay City, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Apalachicola Airport, Odena and Tilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 945 AM EDT. * At 544 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated the Neshanic River was rising due to the heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen across the area. * For Neshanic at Reaville: At 5:30am the stage was 6.84 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet.
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Ulster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GREENE AND NORTHEASTERN ULSTER COUNTIES At 333 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported road closures due to flash flooding near Cairo and Palenville. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 6 hours. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hunter, Windham, Lanesville, North-South Lake Campground, Cairo, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Tannersville, East Jewett, Maplecrest, Elka Park, South Jewett, Beecher Corners, Hensonville, Edgewood, Brooksburg, Haines Falls, Platte Clove and Spruceton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

