Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COCONINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Fredonia has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

