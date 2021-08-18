Cancel
South Point, OH

SYLVIA DEANN HUNT

Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLVIA DEANN HUNT, 83, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born November 11, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Oscar and Ivadale Combs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill C. Hunt, and two brothers, Curtis Combs and Ronald Combs. Deann had a great love for her family and her river home. She enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening. She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Donna Le) Hunt of South Point, Ohio, and Andy (Christa L.) Hunt of Chesapeake, Ohio; a special daughter, Carla (Jim) Watkins of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren, Amanda (Joshua) Cooper, Michael Hunt, Cody Hunt, Luke Powell and Kenny Powell; two great-grandchildren, Zachary and Kaylee Cooper; one great-great-granddaughter, Aalayah Blair. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Mother was truly one of the few and will be missed by many. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Family and friends may gather at 12:30 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, prior to the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

