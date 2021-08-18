Florida police officer dies after being shot in the head

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach police officer shot in the head during a suspicious car investigation died Tuesday.

Jason Raynor with the Daytona Beach Police Department was shot in the head by a suspect back in June. The man accused of shooting Officer Raynor, Othal Wallace, was captured in Georgia after a multi-agency manhunt after the shooting.

The department confirmed Officer Raynor died with his immediate family by his side.

“The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor’s family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement.