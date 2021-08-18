Cancel
West Hamlin, WV

LARRY LEE ADKINS

Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARRY LEE ADKINS, 89, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away August 16, 2021. He was born April 25, 1932, a son of the late Frank C. Adkins and Kathryn (Adkins) Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Avia Lou Bellomy Adkins, and cherished daughter, Sharon Lou Adkins. He worked at his family service station and wrecker service. Larry was a tolerant, uncomplaining, kindhearted man who liked a good joke, a good hamburger from the American Legion, and a good old war movie. He loved the Navy, serving on the USS Saipan during the Korean War. The family would like to thank Mary Peyton, Shasta Campbell and Teresa Webb for keeping Larry “fat and sassy.” Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va., with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite charity, Little Victories Animal Rescue Group of Barboursville, W.Va., or to Bethel Baptist Church c/o Dempsey Yeager of Sias, W.Va. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

