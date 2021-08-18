Cancel
India's HDFC Bank says cenbank relaxes curbs on sourcing new credit cards

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - India’s largest private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd said on Wednesday the country’s central bank has relaxed restrictions placed on it last year on sourcing new credit cards due to outages in the bank’s digital payment services.

However, restrictions on new launches related to the company's digital business will continue till further review by the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing here.

The company’s shares rose as much as 3.4%. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

