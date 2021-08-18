Diagnostic Face Mask Detects SARS-CoV-2 Quickly, with PCR-Like Accuracy

The infection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus causes pneumonia of coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) [1]. A portion of patients with COVID-19 develop severe conditions that are closely related to aberrant immunity and local inflammation [2], clinically manifested as cytokine storm, expansion of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and lymphopenia, and the like [3, 4]. As of the end of March 2021, the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in more than 126.6 million of patients with COVID-19, leading to about 2.8 million deaths around the world (Fig. 1a) [5]. Over the past year, considerable efforts had been endeavored to implant public health measures to limit the spreading of SARS-Co-V2. However, before people started to cheer the staged success in the middle of January 2021, another wave of global SARS-CoV-2 spreading is surging up shortly after the fall-off of the second wave of pandemic (Fig. 1a). Similar to the second wave that came up with a highly transmissible variant carrying D614G mutation [6], the third wave of pandemic emerged with a number of different variants, among which three variants, B.1.1.7, B1.351, and P.1, displayed increasing transmissibility, and therefore were categorized by the world health organization (WHO) as variants of concern (VOC). By 29 March 2021, these three variants have been constituting about two-thirds of SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating around the world (Fig. 1b) [5].