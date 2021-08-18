Cancel
Diagnostic Face Mask Detects SARS-CoV-2 Quickly, with PCR-Like Accuracy

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wFDCF face mask can be integrated into any standard face mask. (Wyss Institute at Harvard University) A facemask with sensors to detect SARS-CoV-2 is about to be commercialized by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University. The prototype offers PCR-like precision without a power source, and is stable at room temperature for many months.

