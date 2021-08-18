Cancel
Grand Traverse County, MI

GT County Commissioners To Consider Vaccine Resolution, Bonding Proposals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Traverse County commissioners will consider voting today (Wednesday) to approve a resolution in support of “vaccine awareness and medical autonomy” proposed by Chair Rob Hentschel, which would require county messaging around vaccines to include language encouraging citizens to “discuss the risks and benefits” of vaccinations with their doctors and forbid the county from mandating vaccines or questioning any citizen’s claimed exemption from wearing face masks. Commissioners will also consider several resolutions related to issuing bonds, including for the county’s pension debt, the Grand Traverse Pavilions’ pension debt, and a planned senior housing development in Garfield Township.

