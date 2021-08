Long Island audiences are enjoying those summer nights of the Round Table on the East End. Bay Street Theater on Monday announced that its re-imagining of the Lerner and Loewe musical "Camelot," which is being performed in a field in Bridgehampton, has been extended. The show, which was mounted by the Sag Harbor-based theater and was slated to end on Aug. 29, will now run through Sept. 5, producers announced Monday.