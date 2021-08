Johnson will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. The right-hander has yet to log multiple frames during any of his 48 appearances this season, so it's unlikely that San Diego will ask him to work past the first inning. Nabil Crismatt figures to be a strong candidate to provide length after Johnson in what figures to be some form of a bullpen game. It's also possible the club makes a transaction prior to first pitch to have another multi-inning arm available.