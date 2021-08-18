Camp Chat: St. John Paul II Panthers

The St. John Paul II Panthers is a program on the rise. Brick by brick their motto, and after a season of growth last year, they're ready to keep building. When Ed Hill took over the Panthers program in 2019, they had 13 kids play in their spring game. They now have 40 kids in the program.

The Panthers big loss? Terrion Arnold, who's now at Alabama. They were underclassmen heavy though, and those kids now with a year now under their belt. Tremaine Hughes will lead the offense at quarterback, while Makari Vickers will hold it down on defense. Hill said he is excited for this group's potential and how far they've come.

"Everybody asks how and why is it working? To me, that's what it's all about. It's all about the buy in," he said. "Kids come out and believe in what we're telling them about this program. We're not going to be a top tier team overnight, but each one of these kids is a brick to the building of what we're doing and so we're just building a program that will sustain and last for a long time in this community."

The Panthers open the regular season August 27th at Lakeland Christian.