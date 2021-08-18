Wallace D. Purkey Jr. (1935-2021)

Wallace D. Purkey, Jr., whose attention to detail served him as a 35-year independent insurance agent and as a photographer of naturescapes and wildlife, died Friday at Landings of Oregon. He was 85.

He was in declining health, said his daughter, Robin VanGorder. He and his wife, formerly of Northwood, moved several years ago to assisted living at Landings and most recently to memory care. Much of their retirement was in Tucson.

Best known as “Wally,” he and his wife, Ruth, retired in 2001 from Purkey Insurance on Woodville Road in Northwood, now managed by a third generation: his daughter. He sold property, casualty, small business, auto, and life insurance.

“He was very detail oriented and made sure people were covered properly,” said his daughter, who became a licensed insurance agent in 1979. “He really liked to assist people protect their belongings and livelihood.”

His father, Wallace D. “Purk” Purkey, in 1952 had started selling insurance from home in Moline to supplement the family income. Later, the junior Mr. Purkey, a machinist at Gulf Oil in Toledo, decided to supplement his young family’s income by selling insurance from his Genoa, Ohio home.

“Things were going better and better, and he decided to go full time,” his daughter. “We still have a lot of customers in the Genoa area.”

Roger Gross, a friend since childhood, said: “He worked very well with people.”

The Purkeys, father and son, in time merged their agencies.

The junior Mr. Purkey in the 1990s opened Images by Wally Purkey, a gallery in the Woodway Plaza on Woodville Road to feature outdoor and wildlife photographs — the Rockies, landscapes in Michigan, elk, a bison in the fog at Yellowstone National Park.

While exploring how to take photos, he’d settled on a large-format camera that could yield sharp 52-by-36-inch enlargements. His prints were processed professionally, but he assembled his own frames, he told The Blade in 1997. He and his wife had already spent years traveling Ohio for weekend art shows when they opened the Northwood gallery.

“Photography is finally becoming recognized as a fine art, when done properly,” Mr. Purkey said in 1997. “There’s a difference between the average photo on the wall and fine photography. Art connoisseurs are starting to add photography to collections.”

He left photography behind in the early 2010s, donating high-quality frames and plexiglas to the Photo Arts Club of Toledo.

After heart bypass surgery, Mr. Purkey at age 70 followed his doctor’s advice and became physically active. He took up bicycling and in 2011 rode 6,100 miles in Arizona and Ohio.

“He was full of life, a very energetic person,” his daughter said. “He was sharp as a tack. He was always particular about how he looked and the clothes he wore.”

Born Dec. 28, 1935, to Lena and Wallace Purkey, he grew up in Lake Township and graduated Lake High School in 1952.

Surviving are his wife and high school sweetheart, the former Ruth Butcher, whom he married April 17, 1955; daughter, Robin VanGorder; son, Justin Purkey; brother, Craig Purkey; sister, Amber Jean Eudaly; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Oregon Chapel on South Coy Road, where funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The family suggests tributes to Landings of Oregon; American Heart Association, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.