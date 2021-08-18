Cancel
To the editor: Lake Erie shouldn't be a toilet

The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

Ohio officials have heaped praise on Governor Mike DeWine’s multi-million-dollar voluntary H2Ohio program which is supposed to protect Lake Erie.

One feature of this highly-touted program is a $60/acre payment (taxpayer dollars) if they allow animal manure from factory farms to be applied to their fields – even on tiled fields that have phosphorus levels already much higher than the recommended rate. This means the largest farm operations, some of which already get significant subsidies (see https://farm.ewg.org ), can now get even more taxpayer money!

If the manure pits were full, Wood County’s largest three dairy factory farms would need over 10,000 tanker loads to haul millions of gallons of untreated animal waste, and that doesn’t count the waste from a huge poultry factory farm and an unknown number of hog factories. County and township officials are supposedly powerless to stop this madness even though these tankers destroy local roads.

It is absolutely senseless to apply “nutrients” to fields with no growing crops. This is not protecting Lake Erie- - it is just taxpayer-funded waste disposal.

U.S. dairies have dumped over one hundred million gallons of milk during the past few years.

Governor DeWine, why are you willing to sacrifice Lake Erie for more highly-subsidized factory farm milk? Please issue an executive order to stop this $60 incentive which is just funding waste disposal.

Why are taxpayers being forced to prop up this failed model of industrial animal agriculture — especially since Ohio’s voluntary manure practices have failed to stop factory farms from using Lake Erie as a free toilet?

VICKIE ASKINS

Cygnet

Leisurely lawn

I would like to add an assignment to Matt Markey's Sunday column, “Grow, don't mow – produce a healthier life.” Please use your favorite search engine to learn terms like sustainability, carbon sequestration, carbon sink, carbon source. Then search lawn mower fumes, lawn mower injuries, statistics on gasoline spillage.

Unless you live in an association that threatens fines and eviction for unkempt lawns, search for lawn alternatives to learn about low-mow and no-mow grasses, colorful lawn substitutes and ground covers. Then have a sign made for your yard: sustainable landscape at work or photo synthesizers in action with a photo of you enjoying the leisure of not mowing. That increased leisure should be an incentive in itself.

MARYA CZECH

West Toledo

