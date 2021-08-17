Cancel
NFL

Ravens waive punter, trim roster to 85 players

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
In accordance with the NFL’s roster deadlines, the Baltimore Ravens had to trim their roster to 85 players by Tuesday at 4pm EST. After announcing a series of moves on Monday to get down to 86 players, the team announced that they had waived one more player to come within the requirement.

Townsend was full-time punter for the then-Oakland Raiders, booming 70 punts for 3022 yards, which comes out to a 43.2 yards per punt. He signed with the Ravens in August of 2020 before being waived just a few weeks later, then was signed back to Baltimore’s roster in late-December of the same year after punter Sam Koch was placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Waiving Townsend means that the Ravens currently have just one punter on their roster for the remainder of the preseason in Koch.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

