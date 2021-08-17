Ravens waive punter, trim roster to 85 players

In accordance with the NFL’s roster deadlines, the Baltimore Ravens had to trim their roster to 85 players by Tuesday at 4pm EST. After announcing a series of moves on Monday to get down to 86 players, the team announced that they had waived one more player to come within the requirement.

Townsend was full-time punter for the then-Oakland Raiders, booming 70 punts for 3022 yards, which comes out to a 43.2 yards per punt. He signed with the Ravens in August of 2020 before being waived just a few weeks later, then was signed back to Baltimore’s roster in late-December of the same year after punter Sam Koch was placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Waiving Townsend means that the Ravens currently have just one punter on their roster for the remainder of the preseason in Koch.