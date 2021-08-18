Cancel
Columbus, OH

Enough with the anti-vax foolishness in Columbus

By The Editorial Board
The Blade
Remember back in June when Ohio became the object of ridicule after our state lawmakers hosted hearings in which an anti-vaccine doctor testified that coronavirus vaccines were magnetizing human bodies and making keys stick to bare skin?

Many thought that hearing on the spectacularly wrongheaded and dangerous House Bill 248 was shocking enough to doom the so-called “Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.” It certainly should have been enough for lawmakers to drop the matter, but now the state House Health Committee has put the bill back on track, hastily scheduling another round of hearings for later this month.

House Bill 248 would block schools, day-care centers, health-care providers, insurers, public officials, governments and others from requiring vaccination or even asking people to get vaccinated.

This would roll back the long-standing and very sensible vaccination requirements for children headed to school or into college residence halls by requiring exemptions for anyone claiming “reasons of conscience.” And it would force public school officials to counsel parents about ways to opt out of vaccines for their children.

Public-health officials have warned the measure will make it even more difficult to prevent outbreaks of deadly diseases that can be easily prevented with vaccination.

Even before the coronavirus emerged, anti-vaccine lunacy took a foothold in Ohio’s General Assembly. In recent years the majority of lawmakers have had the sense to reject proposals from the small but loud contingent of science deniers who have introduced bills that would have rolled back the sensible and necessary requirements for vaccinations against diseases including mumps and whooping cough.

Some observers surmised the only reason someone could be misguided enough to suggest rolling back public health protections against illnesses like measles or polio would be that they were fortunate enough, thanks to vaccines, to never have experienced the horrors of an outbreak.

Now we have spent a year and a half with a clear view of the ravages of a deadly virus. And still this ignorance caucus pushes a measure that not only would block sensible coronavirus vaccine policies, but hinder policies requiring ALL vaccines.

Shame on them. And shame on the leadership that should be reining in this recklessness.

It should go without saying that science has debunked the harmful myths about vaccines for diseases such as measles and other childhood diseases. Claims that the coronavirus vaccine magnetizes human beings, changes our DNA, or causes infertility likewise have been refuted repeatedly. There is no question the coronavirus is a much bigger threat to our health than the safe and effective vaccines to prevent it.

Proponents of this measure claim they seek “medical freedom” and the right for personal choice. What they’re really seeking is the reckless legitimization of deadly disinformation that has already contributed to a disappointing 45 percent statewide vaccination rate that is allowing the virus to surge yet again this summer.

True “medical freedom” is the freedom from preventable, deadly diseases that we enjoy because of advances in medical science such as vaccines. What this fringe element is pushing is not medical freedom, it is freedom from reason, science, and common sense.

Leaders in the General Assembly must quit indulging this dangerous ignorance. One round of hideously nutty hearings on this proposal was more than enough. It’s time to kill H.B. 248.

Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Local hospitals maintain capacity amid Delta surge

The coronavirus surge attributed to the delta variant has caused a rise in hospitalizations locally, but Toledo-area hospitals have maintained sufficient capacity and have not yet reached critical levels of availability, according to health system executives and public health officials.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Toledo needs infrastructure deal

Keith Burris’ Aug. 15 column, “Character and Courage,” captures not only the essence of Sen. Rob Portman’s leadership on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but also what was remarkable about the legislation itself — compromise.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

Ohio secretary of state challenger questions election 'shenanigans'

Ohio's top elections official has a new primary challenger to his right, a former state lawmaker who says he's running to bolster election integrity. John Adams, a 61‑year‑old business owner from Shelby County, has mounted a Republican primary challenge against Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who's seeking a second term and who has pushed back against the false claim — promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies and supporters — that last year's presidential election was tainted by widespread fraud.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

A better energy plan for Ohio

The infamous House Bill 6 is best known as the vehicle of a $1 billion bailout to Ohio’s nuclear plants and a $61 million bribery scandal that led to charges against former House Speaker Larry Householder and his political allies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Blade

House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON — House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Open for you: UTMC physician advises repeat of prevention efforts to limit upcoming flu season

<p><strong>By Tyrel Linkhorn</strong></p><p>The concern that influenza patients might overwhelm hospitals already strained from COVID-19 admissions last fall and winter proved unfounded.</p><p>Across the United States, flu season was barely a blip on the radar. The Ohio Department of Health, for example, reported just 122 people were hospitalized with influenza during the 2020-2021 flu season. The season before, more than 11,000 Ohioans were hospitalized with the flu.</p><p>Now — with COVID-19 infections surging again fueled by the highly infectious delta variant — the question is, can a nearly nonexistent flu season be repeated?</p><p>“The take-home lesson from last year’s flu season is that masks, hand-washing and social distancing works. It was unprecedented how mild last flu season was,” said Dr. Rashmi Goyal, an internal medicine specialist with The University of Toledo Medical Center’s South Toledo Internists. “These public health measures, combined with a strong push for the seasonal flu vaccine, made a big difference.”</p><p>Goyal said there’s little question that the measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 played a big role in preventing flu infections.</p><p>She hopes individuals don’t get complacent about the risk of influenza. With much of our collective focus placed on COVID-19 over the past 18 months, it can be easy to forget that influenza, too, can be a deadly virus.</p><p>“I think the majority of people in our country grasp the seriousness of COVID, but when you talk to many of them about flu shots or influenza in general, it’s not seen as a serious threat,” Goyal said. “I’ve seen in my own clinic people who decline the flu shot year after year but did get vaccinated against COVID-19.”</p><p>COVID-19 is more infectious than influenza. That’s particularly true of the delta variant, which is much more infectious than the original version of the virus. However, in typical seasons the flu still causes between 140,000 and 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths.</p><p>“Even if you take COVID out of the equation completely, influenza can be a serious condition with serious consequences,” Goyal said. “What really concerns us, though, is that we don’t have the data to know what’s going to happen if someone has one infection followed by the other or both concurrently.”</p><p>That’s why Goyal and other healthcare providers say vaccination against both viruses is so important. The CDC recommends annual flu vaccines for everyone 6 months of age or older. COVID-19 vaccinations are available for all Americans over age 12.</p><p>With more data on the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC also recently updated its guidance to say that vaccinations against COVID-19 and influenza can be given at the same time.</p><p>The COVID-19 vaccine is available at the UTMC Comprehensive Care Center by appointment. Individuals also can get vaccinated without an appointment at the outpatient pharmacy in the UTMC Medical Pavilion from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Influenza vaccines should be available in late September or early October.</p><p>Neither vaccine can guarantee 100 percent protection against infection from the respective viruses, but both are clearly shown to significantly reduce the chance of serious illness or hospitalization.</p><p>Because COVID-19 and influenza cause many of the same symptoms — most commonly fatigue, cough, body aches and fever — it’s nearly impossible to distinguish one from the other outside of lab testing.&nbsp;</p><p>If you do come down with a respiratory illness this fall or winter, Goyal suggests calling your primary care physician. They can review your symptoms, suggest an appropriate level of care and, if necessary, arrange for testing.</p><p>“The biggest thing beyond taking care of yourself is to make sure you’re not exposing others. If you’re not feeling well, it’s important not to go to work, not to send your kids to school. Flu and COVID-19 are both public health threats,” Goyal said. “You don’t want to spread either virus or risk exposing others who cannot fight the condition.”</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />
AnimalsPosted by
The Blade

Destructive beetle targets prized hardwoods

When the alarm is sounded from a patch of woods, a suburban neighborhood, or a park somewhere in Ohio, it is all-hands-on-deck, send out the posse, and marshal the troops. In the war to limit the damage and destruction caused by invasive species, the biologists want the citizen army on high alert.
Morgantown, WVPosted by
The Blade

Not enough done

<p>It has been just weeks since hundreds of family-sustaining jobs were tossed away like so much garbage. Now comes the news that Viatris Inc. is looking to give away its flagship pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown, W.Va., to West Virginia University.</p><p>The Cecil, Pa.-based company, the product of a merger of Mylan and Upjohn, claims to have worked hard to find an operator for the drug plant but, well, no luck.</p><p>The company said in a written statement that the lack of viable proposals amounts to proof that the company read right the tea leaves of the industry and market. The 56-year-old plant needed to be shuttered.</p><p><a href="https://www.toledoblade.com/opinion/editorials" target="_blank">Read more Blade editorials</a></p><p>A shuttering which, of course, meant the loss of jobs that number around 1,500. Let that sink in: In a region that struggles to attract good-paying jobs, 1,500 people have lost theirs. That’s 1,500 families. That’s a contracting tax base that impacts not just the town but the region. Oh, but there were severance checks cut. And then there are unemployment benefits. And let’s not forget the promised job retraining.</p><p>It all stinks.</p><p>What was done to avert this disaster that was announced on the heels of the heralding of the merger of Mylan and Upjohn late last year? Not much. And clearly, not enough.</p><p>Where were the state’s U.S. senators, Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito? Were they working with desperate union officials on securing a designation that the plant is part of the nation’s critical infrastructure? Were they spending any of their political capital to use that designation to keep the facility in operations? If they were, they didn’t get it done.</p><p>So, now Viatris says that, while it will entertain any expressions of interest from would-be operators of the Chestnut Ridge Road plant, in the meantime, the company will pursue formal discussions with WVU as a “responsible new steward” for the site. The university is “excited” to reach an agreement with local, state, and federal partners, said WVU President Gordon Gee, who also noted in a statement: “We also will prioritize retraining and educational opportunities for recently impacted employees.”</p><p>“Impacted” — that’s a nice word for unemployed. So, are we to assume that this exciting plan won’t involve drug manufacturing? Won’t involve tapping the expertise of the workers who have kept this business churning for decades?</p><p>All that glitters isn’t gold. The United Steelworkers union has been pushing for elected officials to find a buyer that would maintain a working facility — and its jobs. And before the plant is gifted away perhaps for some purpose other than producing life sustaining and life saving medicine, maybe a major effort should be launched to help the union to serve its members as well as this country before a major pharmaceutical player shuffles off to Buffalo. (And, oh, if only it were Buffalo and not some farther away land.)</p><p>West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said that Viatris has not cooperated with his administration’s rescue efforts, including talks with two companies that had expressed interest in buying the plant. Mr. Justice said Viatris is “difficult to work with.” And USW Local 8-975 president Joseph Gouzd said Mr. Manchin and Ms. Moore Capito were uncommunicative and unhelpful.</p><p>There’s a lot of shame to shovel here.</p><p>Meanwhile, we ask again about the designation from the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that the Morgantown plant is, indeed, part of the country’s critical infrastructure. CISA, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, sent a letter saying so to a number of West Virginia legislators at their request just before the plant closed on July 31.</p><p>Meantime, things are working out well for Viatris. The company recently reported “another quarter of strong results,” according to CEO Michael Goettler.</p><p>Businesses are in business to make money. True. But the business of government is people. The elected leaders of the great state of West Virginia should know this. They must lean into efforts to get the jobless back on the payroll and to get this plant producing medication for which there is a clear market. There is not convincing evidence that enough has been done to keep this operation operating.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

City officials discuss adding Juneteenth as a holiday

After Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz attempted to withdraw legislation that would drop Good Friday as a holiday for city employees in order to add Juneteenth, the proposal was sent to Toledo City Council’s budget committee so officials can decide on the best way to move forward.
Posted by
The Blade

Generation Why: Time for us Millennials to step up

We were so close to precedented times. For a few short, glorious months I went to the mall without a mask, ate popcorn at the movies, and drank iced coffee while walking through Target, browsing for candles and throw pillows I don’t need. Precedented times were good indeed.

