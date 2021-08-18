Enough with the anti-vax foolishness in Columbus

Remember back in June when Ohio became the object of ridicule after our state lawmakers hosted hearings in which an anti-vaccine doctor testified that coronavirus vaccines were magnetizing human bodies and making keys stick to bare skin?

Many thought that hearing on the spectacularly wrongheaded and dangerous House Bill 248 was shocking enough to doom the so-called “Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.” It certainly should have been enough for lawmakers to drop the matter, but now the state House Health Committee has put the bill back on track, hastily scheduling another round of hearings for later this month.

House Bill 248 would block schools, day-care centers, health-care providers, insurers, public officials, governments and others from requiring vaccination or even asking people to get vaccinated.

This would roll back the long-standing and very sensible vaccination requirements for children headed to school or into college residence halls by requiring exemptions for anyone claiming “reasons of conscience.” And it would force public school officials to counsel parents about ways to opt out of vaccines for their children.

Public-health officials have warned the measure will make it even more difficult to prevent outbreaks of deadly diseases that can be easily prevented with vaccination.

Even before the coronavirus emerged, anti-vaccine lunacy took a foothold in Ohio’s General Assembly. In recent years the majority of lawmakers have had the sense to reject proposals from the small but loud contingent of science deniers who have introduced bills that would have rolled back the sensible and necessary requirements for vaccinations against diseases including mumps and whooping cough.

Some observers surmised the only reason someone could be misguided enough to suggest rolling back public health protections against illnesses like measles or polio would be that they were fortunate enough, thanks to vaccines, to never have experienced the horrors of an outbreak.

Now we have spent a year and a half with a clear view of the ravages of a deadly virus. And still this ignorance caucus pushes a measure that not only would block sensible coronavirus vaccine policies, but hinder policies requiring ALL vaccines.

Shame on them. And shame on the leadership that should be reining in this recklessness.

It should go without saying that science has debunked the harmful myths about vaccines for diseases such as measles and other childhood diseases. Claims that the coronavirus vaccine magnetizes human beings, changes our DNA, or causes infertility likewise have been refuted repeatedly. There is no question the coronavirus is a much bigger threat to our health than the safe and effective vaccines to prevent it.

Proponents of this measure claim they seek “medical freedom” and the right for personal choice. What they’re really seeking is the reckless legitimization of deadly disinformation that has already contributed to a disappointing 45 percent statewide vaccination rate that is allowing the virus to surge yet again this summer.

True “medical freedom” is the freedom from preventable, deadly diseases that we enjoy because of advances in medical science such as vaccines. What this fringe element is pushing is not medical freedom, it is freedom from reason, science, and common sense.

Leaders in the General Assembly must quit indulging this dangerous ignorance. One round of hideously nutty hearings on this proposal was more than enough. It’s time to kill H.B. 248.