Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 8-18

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Jennifer and Scott Shaneck, Holland, girl, Aug. 16.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Amy and Greg Wagoner, Sylvania, girl, Aug. 9.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Aug. 13, 2021

Nathanael Williams, 29, weld inspector, and Cassidy Marcum, 24, optician, both of Toledo.

Daniel Miller, 64, truck driver, and Diane Wilson, 64, cafeteria coordinator, both of Temperance.

Tyler Haley, 29, manager, of Providence, R.I., and Logan Hamel, 31, counselor, of Toledo.

Brandon Hall, 24, boilermaker, and Kristine Girten, 28, phlebotomist, both of Toledo.

Martly Retrigue, 82, retired, of Chicago, and Rosalind Hill, 79, retired, of Toledo.

James Sanderson, 25, mechanic, and Brooke Eitniear, 25, administrative accountant, both of Swanton.

Timothy Cannon, 27, sales and marketing, and Katherine Monroe, 33, director of sales, both of Toledo.

Derek Anderson, 35, technician, and Alicia Wells, 30, homemaker, both of Maumee.

Andrew Schertle, 28, shift supervisor, and Emma Gacnik, 32, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Homicide

Shawn Jackson, fatally shot at residence in 700 block of Maywood.

Felonious assaults

Jermaine Johnson, shot at residence in 800 block of Walnut.

Markos Reyes, stabbed at Western and Broadway.

Michael Fizer, shot at in 300 block of East Weber.

Brandy Jones, assaulted in 2800 block of Lagrange.

Shawn Jackson, assaulted in 700 block of Maywood.

Vivian Ponds, assaulted in 1100 block of Westgate.

Nadina Mays, assaulted in 5700 block of Telegraph.

Robberies

Kayla Hooten, attempted robbery reported at Coral and Rambo.

Nathon Gillespie, money from business in 4400 block of Monroe.

Laniayh Chandler, cell phone from residence in 5700 block of Whitmer.

Tayju Campbell, no loss reported from Bancroft and Forest.

Burglaries

Jessica Krise, no loss reported from residence in 1000 block of Vinal.

April Love, clothing and shoes from residence in 2000 block of Northridge.

Adam McDonald, air compressor and lawn maintenance equipment from garage in 100 block of West Foulkes.

Tim Murbach, wallet with contents from residence in 4400 block of block of Rose Garden.

Gabriel Machado, bicycle from apartment building in 2700 block of Kendale.

Cassandra Powers, cash from residence in 1700 block of Arlington.

All Hours Towing & Recovery LLC, burglary reported at property in 400 block of Dearborn.

Antenica Williams, burglary reported at residence in 6200 block of Northview.

Joshua Joas, burglary reported at residence in 5800 block of Thunder Hollow.

Yolanda Brown, burglary reported at residence in 900 block of Ranch.

Tricia Matriciano, burglary reported at residence in 4800 block of Overland.

Ismael Cordova, air compressor from residence in 2100 block of Chestnut.

John Brossia, wallet with contents, tablet, headphones, from residence in 800 block of Spencer.

Richard Long, Jr., clothing and two snakes from residence in 1600 block of Roosevelt.

Thefts

Motion Industries, tabloid computer from vehicle in 3800 block of Rushland.

Christine Porter, gun from residence in 5400 block of Glenridge.

Jessie Johnson, cash, jewelry, and laptop computer from vehicle in 200 block of Majestic.

Layali Abushaban, tools and equipment from property in 1100 block of North Byrne.

Gabriel Machado, bicycle from apartment building in 2700 block of Kendale.

Cassandra Powers, cash from residence in 1700 block of Arlington.

All Hours Towing & Recovery LLC, burglary reported at property in 400 block of Dearborn.

John Cox, tools and lawn maintenance equipment from property in 1900 block of Elm.

Pennline, woodchipper from Monroe and ProMedica.

Jacob Miller, wallet with contents from vehicle in 2600 block of Montebello.

Quanisha James, credit card from vehicle in 400 block of Spieke.

Brian Goodell, credit card, money, and key from residence in 200 block of Willard.

