Daily Log: 8-18

<p>Coroner’s ruling</p><p>The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:</p><p>Sophia McBride, 3 months, Nov. 19, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Undetermined, complications of near-sudden unexplained infant death while co-sleeping with an adult.</p><p>Restaurant inspections</p><p><strong>Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>No violations:</strong></p><p><strong>Barnacle II</strong>, 361 N. Teachout, Curtice, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Racing for Recovery</strong>, 6202 Trust, Holland, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p><strong>The Rib Cage</strong>, 144 Chesterfield, Maumee, inspected Aug. 6.</p><p><strong>Arbors at Oregon</strong>, 904 Isaac Streets, Oregon, inspected July 27.</p><p><strong>Thrive Childcare</strong>, 3530 Seaman, Oregon, inspected July 28.</p><p><strong>Lake Shore Memorial Post/​VFW</strong>, 1802 Ashcroft, Oregon, inspected July 29.</p><p><strong>Big Apple Deli</strong>, 2118 Woodville, Oregon, inspected July 29.</p><p><strong>Oregon Senior Center</strong>, 4350 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Hampton Inn</strong>, 2931 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Deet’s BBQ</strong>, 2963 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Curtice Hy Flash Tavern</strong>, 7401 Jerusalem, Oregon, inspected Aug. 2.</p><p><strong>Landings of Oregon</strong>, 3450 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>The Gardens of St. Francis</strong>, 930 Wynn, Oregon, inspected Aug. 6.</p><p><strong>Mike’s Pizza and More</strong>, 3156 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p><strong>City Diner LLC</strong>, 2524 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p><strong>Bay Cafe</strong>, 2801 Bay, Oregon, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p><strong>Sunshine Corners Carry Out</strong>, 5950 Waterville-Swanton, Swanton, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p><strong>Plummer Pool</strong>, 6848 Maplewood, Sylvania, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Earth To Oven</strong>, 5758 N. Main, Sylvania, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Sunset Village - Overmyer Family Kitchen</strong>, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Sunset Village - Main Kitchen</strong>, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Sunset Village - Freeman Family Kitchen</strong>, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Sunset Village - Finley Family Kitchen</strong>, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora Road, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Sunset Village - Bissell Family Kitchen</strong>, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Sunset Village - Barlow Family Kitchen</strong>, 9640 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Subway Cafe at Flower Hospital</strong>, 5200 Harroun Road, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Element 112</strong>, 5737 N. Main, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p><strong>Bakery Unlimited</strong>, 6600 W. Sylvania, Suite 3C, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p><strong>Kidsville Childcare & Learning Center</strong>, 5227 Main, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Fieldstone Villa Clubhouse At Sunset Village</strong>, 5850 Manning, Sylvania, Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>CVS Pharmacy</strong>, 7510 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p><strong>Timbo’s Cones & Coneys</strong>, 5437 W. Alexis, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p><strong>The Fitness Shack</strong>, 5441 S. Main, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 10.</p><p><strong>Fifth Third Field - #113 Roasted Almonds Cart-Mobile</strong>, 406 Washington, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Johns Manville - Koolie’s Ice Cream</strong>, 7500 Dutch, Waterville, inspected June 18.</p><p><strong>Johns Manville - Koolie’s Ice Cream</strong>, 6400 River, Waterville, inspected June 18.</p><p><strong>Speedway</strong>, 8645 Waterville-Swanton, Waterville, inspected June 22.</p><p><strong>3rd Street Scoops</strong>, 10 N. Third, Waterville, inspected June 25.</p><p><strong>Marco’s Pizza Store</strong>, 1316 Michigan, Waterville, inspected July 19.</p><p><strong>Kroger,</strong> 8730 Waterville-Swanton, Waterville, inspected July 29.</p><p><strong>Pisanello’s Pizza</strong>, 57 S. Third, Waterville, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p><strong>Jo Jo’s Pizza of Whitehouse Ohio</strong>, 10315 Waterville, Whitehouse, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Hope United Methodist Church</strong>, 10610 Waterville, Whitehouse, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Dollar General</strong>, 6810 Whitehouse Square, Whitehouse, inspected July 30.</p><p><strong>Share Our Grounds</strong>, 6726 Providence, Whitehouse, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Tree City Catering</strong>, 5960 Angola, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Side Hustle Pizza</strong>, 3812 W. Alexis, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Sebastiano’s Italiano</strong>, 4448 Heatherdowns, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Ottawa Park Golf Course</strong>, 1 Walden Pond, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Lee’s Oriental Market</strong>, 2527 W. Laskey, inspected Aug. 5.</p><p><strong>Tiger Bakery, 4215 Monroe, inspected Aug. 6.<br data-css-regions-fragment-of="11540" /></strong></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Violations:</strong></p><p><strong>Keeler’s Korner Store</strong>, 12290 Sylvania-Metamora, Berkey, inspected July 27.</p><p>• Hummus from an unapproved wholesaler was offered for sale. Packaged deserts had no labels.</p><p><strong>Growing Minds Learning Center</strong>, 12244 Sylvania-Metamora, Berkey, inspected July 27.</p><p>•A clear chemical spray bottle had no label.</p><p><strong>Little Learners Discovery Center</strong>, 11445 W. Sylvania, Berkey, inspected July 28.</p><p>• The bleach spray bottle tested at 0 ppm chlorine sanitizer. Produce requiring washing was present in a kitchen that had no food-preparation sink with a proper air gap to prevent drain backflow.</p><p><strong>Waffle House</strong>, 7050 Orchard Centre, Holland, inspected July 27.</p><p>• Water for the high-temperature dish machine’s sanitizing cycle was not hot enough. Chili in the steam table was holding at an unsafe temperature.</p><p><strong>Rudy’s Hot Dog</strong>, 7170 Orchard Centre, Holland, inspected July 14.</p><p>• The ice machine’s interior and the table can opener between the walk-in freezer and cooler were dirty with buildup. Chili in the steam table was holding at an unsafe temperature. Cooked pasta, hash browns, and cooked sliced potatoes left out of refrigeration were holding at an unsafe temperature. Sliced ham in the walk-in cooler was not discarded upon reaching its marked expiration date. Cooked beans, cooked potatoes, and smoked sausage in the walk-in cooler lacked date marks. Flies were present.</p><p><strong>Boston Market</strong>, 6550 Airport, Holland, inspected July 26.</p><p>• The pop nozzles were dirty.</p><p><strong>All 4 Kids</strong>, 330 Oak Terrace, Holland, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p>•A chemical spray bottle lacked a proper label.</p><p><strong>Texas Roadhouse</strong>, 6137 Trust, Holland, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>• Chlorine sanitizer at the bar dish machine was too weak. Ribs in the cook line drawer cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature.</p><p><strong>Corn Dog/​D & R Shows</strong>, 8207 Secor, Lambertville, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>•Bags of sugar were stored improperly in a hand-washing sink.</p><p><strong>Little Caesars</strong>, 731 Conant Street, Maumee, inspected July 13.</p><p>• No person-in-charge qualified in food safety was present at the time of inspection. An employee failed to wash hands between handling money and working with food. Many food-contact surfaces and utensils were dirty and encrusted with food product, including dishes on the clean racks, active food-shaker cans, cutting boards, and containers. Pizzas holding on speed racks on a time basis were not being timed. Chemicals were stored improperly, hanging above a food-prep station, on top of dry-storage boxes, and on top of oil blend containers. Utensils, cutting boards, and food containers with damage making them hard to clean were throughout the facility.</p><p><strong>Rusty Taco</strong>, 1470 Ford, Maumee, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>•A pitcher was stored improperly in the hand-washing sink by the back-room door.</p><p><strong>McDonald’s</strong>, 1401 Arrowhead, Maumee, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p>• Raw shell eggs out of refrigeration were holding at an unsafe temperature. Flies were present in the facility.</p><p><strong>Le Petit Gourmet</strong>, 6546 Weatherfield, Maumee, inspected Aug. 3.</p><p>•The cutting boards and can opener blade were dirty.</p><p><strong>Little Scholars Academy</strong>, 1561 Henthorne, Maumee, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>•Employees washed produce in a three-bay sink that had no backflow control in its drain plumbing.</p><p><strong>Bangkok Kitchen</strong>, 582 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>• Clean food trays were stored improperly with chemicals below the three-bay sink. An employee’s can of soda was placed improperly in the ice machine’s ice.</p><p><strong>Crissey Road Food & Beverage Center</strong>, 1750 S. Crissey, Monclova, inspected July 27.</p><p>• Milk and hot dogs in the walk-in cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures. Baked beans, cole slaw, ham, chicken-salad croissants, sliced turkey, and bologna offered for sale had expired date marks.</p><p><strong>Luckies Barn & Grill</strong>, 3310 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 27.</p><p>• The ice machine’s apron was dirty.</p><p><strong>Dairy Depot</strong>, 3708 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 28.</p><p>•Shredded cheese in a container on the counter was holding at an unsafe temperature.</p><p><strong>Comfort Inn</strong>, 2930 Navarre, Oregon, inspected July 20.</p><p>• The ice machine’s interior was dirty. Yogurt cups in a cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature. A spray bottle in the kitchenette had no label.</p><p><strong>Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital - Main Kitchen</strong>, 2600 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p>• The tray line area’s water/​ice machine was dirty.</p><p><strong>Subway</strong>, 14241 Airport, Swanton, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p>•Philly steak and cooked egg patties in the sandwich prep cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature.</p><p><strong>Old El Camino</strong>, 13625 Airport, Swanton, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p>•Date-marked foods in the walk-in cooler were not discarded upon reaching their expiration dates. Manager said containers were refilled without changing the dates.</p><p><strong>Mail Pouch Saloon</strong>, 14260 Airport, Swanton, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p>•Flies were present in the kitchen and gnats at the prep-top cooler in the outside bar.</p><p><strong>Jo Jo’s Pizza</strong>, 5614 Mayberry Square South, Sylvania, inspected July 27.</p><p>• The slicer and the can opener were dirty. Chicken left out of refrigeration was holding at an unsafe temperature.</p><p><strong>BP/​Barney’s Convenience Mart</strong>, 6127 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected July 30.</p><p>• The beverage dispenser’s ice chute was dirty.</p><p><strong>Sylvania Country Club - Swimming Pool Pavilion</strong>, 5201 Corey, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 2.</p><p>• The ice machine’s interior was dirty.</p><p><strong>Flower Hospita</strong><strong>l - Main Kitchen, Lower Level</strong>, 5200 Harroun, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>•The prep-top cooler was too warm.</p><p><strong>The Seafood Restaurant</strong>, 5504 W. Alexis, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 4.</p><p>• The ice machine’s interior and the slicer were dirty. The sanitizer dispenser was not dispensing quaternary ammonium sanitizer at proper concentration. The bar glass washer was not dispensing chlorine sanitizer properly. Hamburgers in the reach-in cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature. A chemical spray bottle had no label. A three-bay sink with no backflow prevention in its drain plumbing was used for washing potatoes.</p><p><strong>Sautter’s Food Center</strong>, 5519 S. Main, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p>•The dairy cooler’s cheese section and the dessert case were too warm.</p><p><strong>Highland Meadows Golf Club - Snack Bar</strong>, 7455 Erie, Sylvania, inspected Aug. 9.</p><p>•Cooking utensils were not washed regularly as required.</p><p><strong>Tano’s Pizza</strong>, 749 Michigan, Waterville, inspected June 11.</p><p>•Bean sauce in the bottom of the pizza prep cooler was not discarded upon reaching marked expiration date.</p><p><strong>Waterville Carry Out</strong>, 747 Michigan, Waterville, inspected July 8.</p><p>• Expired eggplant dip was offered for sale in the reach-in cooler. Packaged chicken salad sandwiches had no ingredient statements.</p><p><strong>Subway</strong>, 24 N. Third, Waterville, inspected July 12.</p><p>• The ice machine’s ice bin was dirty.</p><p><strong>Snowie Summers - Fibercore</strong>, 8791 Noward, Waterville, inspected July 13.</p><p>• An employee failed to wash hands. A hand-washing sink was dry and full of debris. A hand-washing sink had a rag in it.</p><p><strong>Cocina de Carlos</strong>, 205 Farnsworth, Ste Q, Waterville, inspected July 8.</p><p>• Chorizo and beans in the hot-holding cabinet on the cook line were holding at unsafe temperatures. Sour cream, cheese, and beef in the cook line prep-top cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures.</p><p><strong>McDonald’s</strong>, 7228 Dutch, Waterville, inspected July 19.</p><p>•Burrito mix was left out and holding at ant unsafe temperature.</p><p><strong>China King</strong>, 1083 Pray, Waterville, inspected July 29.</p><p>• Rubber gloves and a scrubber were placed improperly in the front hand-washing sink. La Banda Mexican Restaurant, 1101 Pray, Waterville, inspected Aug. 2.

• The cutting board and can opener food-contact surfaces were dirty.

Rite Aid, 8239 Waterville-Swanton, Waterville, inspected July 19.

• Boiled eggs in the open-air display cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature. Expired baby food was offered for sale.

Twin Acres Campground, 12029 Waterville-Swanton, Whitehouse, inspected July 15.

•Gnats were present in the facility.