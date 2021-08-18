Cancel
Sandra Lee's Fiancé Ben Youcef Is Still Married, Fighting For Custody Of Children: Report

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Lee's fiancé Ben Youcef has yet to finalize his divorce from his estranged wife, reports say. While they have not yet officially announced that they are engaged, the New York Post recently reported that Lee, 55, said yes when her 46-year-old beau popped the question during a romantic Paris vacation and obtained photos of her wearing a huge diamond ring. However, they may not be able to exchange vows anytime soon as Youcef is still married, Page Six reported.

