Sandra Lee's Fiancé Ben Youcef Is Still Married, Fighting For Custody Of Children: Report

Sandra Lee rose to fame as the star of her own Food Network show, "Semi-Homemade Cooking With Sandra Lee." In addition to her cooking skills, Lee was in the spotlight due to her relationship with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pair got together in 2005, per The New York Times, when one of Cuomo's former aides introduced them at a Hamptons cocktail party. Their love only grew from there. Lee's friend Colleen Schmidt told the outlet that the chef seemed smitten with Cuomo. "I remember [Lee] being — I don't want to say infatuated, because it sounds too schoolgirlish — but she was taken with him," she said. Lee gushed over Cuomo, telling The New York Times in March 2012: "We never fight. He's so patient and mellow."