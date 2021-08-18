Firmo Construction Firm Opens New Regional Office in Southwest Florida
The team of Firmo Construction is celebrating the wane of summer and imminent season upon us by expanding its commercial construction operations with the opening of a new office location, in addition to its headquarters on N Orange Ave., Sarasota. The commercial construction management firm began almost 20 years ago in downtown Sarasota, and has since expanded its reach across Florida’s Southwest region and Gulf Coast—working on projects in Tampa Bay all the way to Fort Myers and Naples.www.srqmagazine.com
