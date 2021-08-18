Cancel
Bradenton, FL

August Live Blues Brunch Featuring "Guitar Gary" Gary Drouin

srqmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the best in blues and a delicious brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille in Downtown Bradenton Sunday, August 22, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Mattison’s offers weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday with a special Blues Brunch every 4th Sunday of the month. This month features Gary Drouin. Dubbed “Guitar Gary”, Gary Drouin is Sarasota’s premier blues guitar player. Instrumental in forming the famous FIVE “O” BLUES JAM in the 80’s, Gary has played blues with the likes of Rock Bottom, Eddie “BLUESMAN” Kirkland, Diamond Teeth Mary, Memphis Flyers, Mercy Road, Bluescasters, Lauran Mitchell, Lady Katt and Koko Ray Hansen as well as the local favorite Memphis Rub Band.

www.srqmagazine.com

