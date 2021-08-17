Cancel
Lamar Jackson has bounce back performance during Tuesday's practice

By Kevin Oestreicher
 8 days ago
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens had one last practice before heading down to South Carolina for joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. Those practices will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, but on Tuesday, Baltimore saw Lamar Jackson have a bounce-back performance after throwing two interceptions on Monday.

While it’s good news that Jackson had a strong day on Tuesday, it’s even better news that tackle Ronnie Stanley appears to be ramping up to full strength. While he’s not there yet, going through another 11-on-11 session certainly bodes well for his availability for the regular season opener.

There will be plenty to watch for during the next two days when the team goes up against the Panthers in practice. Players will have an opportunity to continue to stack good performances and hopefully get a bit closer to a spot on the final 53-man roster.

