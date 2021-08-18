Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

CROSS COUNTRY SEASON OUTLOOK: Apalachee boys and girls

mainstreetnews.com
 8 days ago

Coaches: Jennifer Fancher, head coach; Shea Barger, assistant coach. Returning starters, other key runners: Junior sophomore Averie Akin and sophomores Katie Harper and Hailey Tedder return to lead the girls’ team. Akin was the team’s top runner a year ago as a sophomore but was forced to miss the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA championship meet due to a COVID-related quarantine and thus missed out on qualifying for the state meet. Fancher said a pair of newcomers, freshmen Anna Carter and Hailey Parzanese are showing “great potential.” Meanwhile, the boys’ team returns all of its varsity runners, with brothers senior Austin Sigman and junior Luke Sigman leading the pack. Junior Liam Graham and sophomore Jacob Galamo are in their first year running cross country, but Fancher said they are showing “a lot of promise.”

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#The Boys#Race#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Shiner, TXVictoria Advocate

Shiner girls cross country ranked No. 1 in state

SHINER — This summer, Shiner took a break from its regular cross country workouts. The Lady Comanches had made the playoffs in almost every sport in 2020-21 and were finally getting a chance to rest their legs. In cross country, the Shiner girls had won the Region IV championship and...
Zionsville, INPosted by
The Evening News

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Floyd finishes 4th

ZIONSVILLE — Led by race winner Jaydon Cirincione, Floyd Central finished fourth at Saturday's stacked Zionsville Invitational. Cirincione covered the 4,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 46.9 seconds. "Jaydon ran an excellent race, taking the lead at about 1 1/2 miles and never looked back to get the win," Highlanders head...
SportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Loaded ACGC boys cross country lineup eyes state title

(Guthrie Center) ACGC cross country coach Colin Shawgo isn’t beating around the bush when it comes to expectations for his boys team this year. The Chargers are after a state championship. The group finished 4th last year and didn’t graduate any varsity runners. “Maquoketa Valley didn’t graduate anyone either and they were pretty high at the state meet. I think they are probably our #1 competition coming into the season. There is a crew from Central Decatur dropping down from Class 2A and I went to school with their coach and know he does great things there. They are going to be a team to watch. Earlham is bringing back some guys and they could be pretty good. South Winneshiek beat us out last year, so we’ve got our eyes on them this year.”
Grimes, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Girls Cross Country Returns Experience

A year after finishing runner-up in 3A girls cross country, the Dallas Center – Grimes girls team will be looking to put together another special season for the 2021 year. The girls team will be returning four runners from their state roster last year, and will be looking to replace three key runners, but they do have the talent to get back to Fort Dodge as a team this year.
SportsPosted by
Daily Herald

Girls cross country: Prospect primed for more success

Legendary men's college basketball coach John Wooden coined the phrase "winning breeds winning." This past spring the Prospect girls track team did some winning at the highest level possible with the 3,200-meter relay team of now junior Cameron Kalaway, junior Hailey Erickson, sophomore Lily Ginsberg and senior Audrey Ginsberg winning the Class 3A state title in dominating fashion.
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

FOOTBALL: Dragons class with Central Gwinnett from Class AAAAAA

Jefferson hits the road for the first time in 2021 this week. The Dragons travel to Lawrenceville to play Central Gwinnett from Region 8-AAAAAA. Jefferson (1-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) dominated the Black Knights last year 61-7, but they played a team that was far from its best. COVID-19 ravaged Central Gwinnett's season, it kept them from fully installing head coach Jason Thompson's system in his first year on the job. The Black Knight also had to play three games in the span of eight days at the end of last season. They finished the year 1-9 and winless in region play.
Sportsbluewaterhealthyliving.com

BWAC Boys Cross Country Preview

The Yale boys cross country team is looking better than ever, according to head coach Greg Whitican. “The whole team’s been working really hard all summer,” Whitican said. “We’re going into the season ranked seventh in Division II. This is the greatest team I’ve ever had.”. A bold statement coming...
High SchoolVictoria Advocate

St. Joseph boys, Gonzales girls win at VISD cross country relays

St. Joseph senior Nick Rodriguez had 8 miles to run during his Saturday morning training at Riverside Park. Six of those miles were part of his normal training routine. But Rodriguez and teammate Isaac Mahan started the day off capturing gold medals at the VISD cross country relays, winning the varsity boys race with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds.
Denison, IAdbrnews.com

Monarch cross country teams anxious to start season

A total of seven returning letterwinners will bolster the Denison-Schleswig boys’ and girls’ cross country teams in 2021 under the direction of sixth-year head coach Nick Bradley. Bradley will be joined by second-year assistant coach Nate Pardun and fourth-year middle school coach Amy Ettleman. "As a coaching staff, we’re extremely...
SportsPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys cross country: Schokora, Abraham hoping to continue Marmion tradition

Marmion seniors Jack Schokora and Niraj Abraham both have big goals for the upcoming cross country season. Sure, both distance runners have a number of individuals goals, especially after the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of meets last season. But Schokora and Abraham are more focused on leaving a different type of legacy at the all-boys private school.
SportsGainesville.com

Boys Cross Country: Three teams to watch

Coach: Edwin Mctureous (23rd year, 8 State appearances) Last season: 1A State runner-up, District and Regional champions. Top runners: Caden Montini (Jr.), Asher Dobrin (Sr.), Jake Ciocca (Sr.), Gabe Collante (Jr.), Ryland Kane (Sr.) Top newcomers: Peter Peloso (Fr.) Team strength: The core of the team that finished runner-up at...
Soccerregisterpublications.com

Final fall previews: Cross country, girls soccer

The Harrison Press is previewing each of the Wildcat fall teams. This week, cross country and girls soccer. Cross country Lauren Green takes over as the Wildcats’ third head coach in three seasons, after Courtney Donath resigned to start a family. Green has been coaching the junior high team, and is also the junior varsity girls basketball coach. Overview: Boys – Jack Schrage, who finished…
Danville, IAkilj.com

Prep Cross Country: Danville/New London Atop 2A Boys’ Rankings

Danville — The Danville-New London boys’ cross country will enter their 2021 season as the top dogs among the Class 2A pack. Yesterday the Iowa Association of Track Coaches announced their preseason rankings and Danville-New London checks in at No. 1 following a terrific 2020 year. Now, expectations remain the...
Lake Zurich, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys cross country: Lake Zurich senior Loftus has lofty goals for this season

Lake Zurich senior boys cross country runner Kevin Loftus has a lot going for himself. Loftus, a co-captain on the team with Danny Burns, is part of a Bears squad that won the North Suburban Conference title and finished seventh at the de facto state meet (COVID-19 canceled the IHSA state meet) a year ago. Loftus is one of three returning all-NSC performers for coach JB Hanson.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys cross country: Scouting the Fox Valley area

The Harvest Christian boys cross country team is looking to finish what it started last season. The Lions were one of the top teams in Class 1A in last season's shortened fall season, which did not culminate with a state meet in Peoria. The Lions have been a consistent force in recent years, so missing a chance to win their second straight championship since 2016 is a motivating drive for the returnees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy