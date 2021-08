It’s definitely not easy to become a Navy SEAL. And according to SEAL Team actor Max Thieriot, it’s not easy to portray one on TV either. Max Thieriot has made a name for himself as an actor in the 20th century. He made his acting debut in Catch That Kid — a 2004 adventure comedy film. But you may also recognize him from The Pacifier, Nancy Drew, Jumper, My Soul to Take, Chloe, Disconnect, House at the End of the Street, and Point Break. More recently, he also appeared in Bates Motel and Texas Rising.