Freeman rushed seven times for 18 yards while catching both of his targets for 14 yards during Monday's 23-21 preseason victory over Jacksonville. After totaling 10 yards on nine touches in the preseason opener, Freeman found more success Monday, but the 29-year-old still hasn't shown much to get excited about. Meanwhile, second-year running back Tony Jones has rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries while catching six of eight targets for 42 receiving yards through two preseason games. It's possible the Saints could carry four running backs into the regular season, but Freeman seems far from a lock to make the final roster.