Jefferson, GA

CROSS COUNTRY SEASON OUTLOOK: Winder-Barrow boys and girls

mainstreetnews.com
 8 days ago

Coach: Kristi Cason (formerly Krisi Burgamy) Returning starters, other key runners: Seniors Christopher Rubio, Brian Gaddy and Noah Boyd and juniors Daniel Laird and Kyle Kehoe all return among the top seven for a WBHS boys’ team that won its first region title in over a decade and finished 11th in the GHSA Class 6A meet. Junior Isaac Sanders is another returner on the boys’ side, with senior Erik Rodriguez and juniors Jacob Smith and Jeremy Herr looking to stick in the main lineup. On the girls’ side, talented junior Matilee Rogers returns after finishing second in the region meet and 16th at state as a sophomore. Senior Rebecca Nicholson, junior Marisol Vaca and sophomores Brianna Boyle and Victoria Guzman also return from a team that qualified for the state meet.

