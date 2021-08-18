In Bethlehem, Aug. 21 5K, music festival benefits Make-A-Wish
BETHLEHEM — The Highly Caffeinated 5K + Music Festival makes its debut on Saturday, August 21, at March Farm in Bethlehem. Hosted by the Highly Caffeinated Triathlon Team, this all-day, family-friendly event brings together casually competitive outdoor exercise with a celebration of music from some of the top acoustic rock musicians in the country, according to a statement, and all proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Connecticut chapter.www.greenwichtime.com
