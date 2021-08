The text is a parable where Jesus shares a human story laced with spiritual heavenly truth. The story is of shepherding and sheep with the shepherd. The sheep have a good shepherd, and he cares for the sheep but there are those in the midst of the sheep that are not good and do irreparable damage to sheepfold (robbers and thieves). Jesus is the door by which the sheep go in and come out and Jesus is responsible for them finding green pastures. Everyone who came before Jesus were robbers and thieves (they only considered their own ambitions and drive). In verse 10 Jesus says the thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy and clarifies that he has come that they might have life and have it more abundantly.