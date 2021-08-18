Cancel
Barrow County, GA

LETTER: Thanking high school bands

mainstreetnews.com
 8 days ago

Just a note to compliment and thank you for the wonderful article about the Barrow County high school bands that were featured in the July 28 issue of the newspaper. These dedicated students and directors prepare, practice and play year-round to bring joy to many school events. And parents dedicate hours of volunteer time in support of these musical programs and activities. This teamwork brings pleasure to all and builds character in our youth.

