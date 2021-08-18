Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banks County, GA

Banks County wins Regions Bank Directors Cup

mainstreetnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time ever, Banks County has received the prestigious Regions Bank Directors Cup. The purpose of the cup is to recognize athletic programs in Georgia that have excelled and shown superior performance. Twenty-six GHSA sports are counted in the standings each year. Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for each gender are then calculated in the standings; sports with co-ed participants are scored using the majority of the gender represented in the sport.

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Cleveland, GA
Banks County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghsa#Aa State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy