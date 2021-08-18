Banks County wins Regions Bank Directors Cup
For the first time ever, Banks County has received the prestigious Regions Bank Directors Cup. The purpose of the cup is to recognize athletic programs in Georgia that have excelled and shown superior performance. Twenty-six GHSA sports are counted in the standings each year. Each school’s eight highest-scoring sports for each gender are then calculated in the standings; sports with co-ed participants are scored using the majority of the gender represented in the sport.www.mainstreetnews.com
