Tropical storm Grace forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday - U.S. NHC

 7 days ago
A woman walks next to a tarp in a makeshift camp after tropical depression Grace passed through the area following Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday, while heavy rainfall and flash flood threats continue in Jamaica, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Grace is now located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Nergil, Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hours (95 kilometers per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Tuesday.

