Shane Jackson of Jackson Healthcare: “Define Success”
Define Success: One of the quickest ways to determine what you really value is to ask yourself this question: “What is my definition of success?” The answer will reveal your values, and as we discussed earlier, those values will in large part determine how you make decisions. The same is true for a business. How an organization defines success will determine the decisions it makes — how it operates, how it handles customers, and how it treats people.thriveglobal.com
