Bruce Golden of Stylex: “Develop a hybrid work schedule and adapt”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelop a hybrid work schedule and adapt. Piggybacking on the last tip, based on the feedback we received from employees as to why they want a hybrid work schedule, in addition to a growing amount of evidence in support of this model, hybrid working offers employees improved work life balance and in turn tends to boost mental health and well-being. In anticipation of going back to the office, we are renovating our main office space to accommodate this new schedule.

