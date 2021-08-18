Bruce Golden of Stylex: “Develop a hybrid work schedule and adapt”

LEARN TO DELEGATE — When we first started it was just me and my husband running the business. As we started to grow, we found it difficult to do everything, so we finally decided to hire employees. And now we have 15 full and 15 part time employees, I realize my job is mostly delegating and managing. So my day is full of following up with my employees via email or phone. It took me a while to realize that being productive is not necessarily doing a spreadsheet or PowerPoint, but making sure to delegate projects and empowering my employees to make decisions and drive projects forward without frequent touch bases.