Nancy Flaherty: “If you wait for everyone’s approval you will miss your own opportunities”

In 1966, before she moved to Paris and became a muse to Karl Lagerfeld and Anthony Lopez, the model Pat Cleveland received a letter at her family’s Harlem apartment from Eunice W. Johnson. The cofounder of the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company—which produced the influential magazines Ebony and Jet—was officially inviting a then 16-year-old Cleveland to join the “traveling troupe” participating in that year’s Fashion Fair. A kind of mobile runway show, Ebony’s annual trademark event brought highlights from the Paris collections to cities and towns across America via Greyhound bus. With as many as 187 shows during a 12-week run twice a year, Johnson engaged the fashion-mad yet largely overlooked Black middle class, giving them access to Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino Couture that was impossible otherwise—and she ran a tight ship. Included in Cleveland’s invitation was a spartan suggested packing list—two pairs of slacks; one pair of low-heeled shoes; two cardigan sweaters; one dark skirt; two blouses; fold-up slippers for the bus—and the warning that any model who missed a bus departure or skipped a curtain call would be responsible for a hefty $25 fine.