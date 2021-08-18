Cyberpunk 2077 goes down to $10 in select stores

As your cyberpunk operative moves through the planet Veles, the camera cuts away from them. It lingers on aliens and humans milling about at a bar or loitering in squalor. The standard isometric camera shifts to a profile view or expands to show the layered scale of its planetary city. The Ascent clearly wants the player to feel embodied, to feel like a small part of a larger community. Veles is dense, drenched in neon, hundreds of people hover in almost every area. It feels material as hundreds of wires string themselves on the street, snaking down to the power plants below the city. This is all surface shimmer. The deeper you go into Veles, the more districts you find, the more it feels like a hollow world. The Ascent is undeniably shaped by nearly every piece of cyberpunk media from years past. However, there is little reflection in the way it pulls neon and metal from its ancestors. It would be inaccurate and reductive to say that The Ascent does nothing with its plethora of sci-fi influences. What it does, though, is pretty damn boring.