Google is releasing a new Pixel phone next week on August 26. No, not the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Those two Android phones are coming this fall. The Pixel launching next week is the Pixel 5a with 5G. It starts at $449. I’ve been using it for about a week and I really like it. It’s not a flagship phone and it’s not going to kill the iPhone 12 or the Galaxy S21. That’s perfectly fine because the Pixel 5a with 5G isn’t competing in the same weight class. It’s more like a Toyota Camry — affordable, reliable, and non-luxurious — than a Tesla.