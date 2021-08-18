Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Why millions in federal rent aid remains untouched — even in Utah — as moratorium clock ticks

By Katie McKellar
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Harmon, a 65-year-old retired firefighter on a fixed income, never thought he or his wife would ever need rental assistance. “I’ve never done that. We’ve always been able to take care of ourselves,” he said. “I was a firefighter for 26 years. My dad was a colonel in the Air Force for 30 years, and we’ve never done anything like that. ... I told my wife, ‘We need to save that for other people that are in worse positions.’”

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Layton, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ticks#Moratorium#The Air Force#Utahns#The Associated Press#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Why this mom and other parents are suing Gov. Cox and Salt Lake County over Utah laws prohibiting school mask mandates

Ashley Weitz isn’t a special educator, but for more than 500 days she’s served that role in her child’s life. Her child, Ezra, who is 7, needs to go to school in person to receive the full benefit of special education services to help address attention deficit hyperactive disorder and delays in his speech and fine motor skill delays.
San Juan County, UTSan Juan Record

Early census data for SJ County

The population of San Juan County fell by 1.5 percent over the past 10 years, according to information recently released by the 2020 US Census. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census is conducted in an attempt to count every resident in the United States. The data collected is used to determine legislative representation, as well as the allocation of federal funds and other projects.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida missing out on millions of dollars in federal aid for childhood hunger

Florida has “made no effort” to apply for $820 million in pandemic SNAP benefits intended to help more than 2 million low-income children have enough to eat during the summer, making it one of only a handful of states ignoring the program, advocates said Tuesday. The funds, made available under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, would cover up to 90 days of summer break between school years ...
California StateRiverside Press Enterprise

Housing bills would help address California’s wealth inequality

As millions of renters stare down the end of California’s eviction moratorium — and stories of the thousands of evictions that have taken place despite the moratorium are learned — we can clearly see the short- and long-term effects of the pandemic on Californians. It has crystallized just how many Californians decide whether they can pay rent or buy groceries, despite living in the wealthiest state in the country.
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

$20 million in federal funds for Native Hawaiian COVID-19 aid

LIHU‘E — The Ho‘ola Lahui teams were busy with pop-up vaccine clinics around the island Saturday. “We just administered 37 doses of vaccine in Kaumakani before getting here,” said Melody McFarland of the Ho‘ola Lahui team that was greeted by people waiting on their COVID-19 vaccine doses at the pop-up clinic done in partnership with the Hawaiian Congregational Church at the house of worship in Hanapepe.
California Statecoloradoboulevard.net

Renters and Landlords Urged to Apply for Rent Relief

Congress has provided over $46.5 billion to help the nation’s renters and landlords ensure that no renter loses their home during the global pandemic. The State of California has received $5.2 billion of those funds to cover up to 100 percent of unpaid or future rent. The funds also may help low-income renters pay some or all their unpaid utility bills, including gas, electric, water and internet services.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Meet a newly discovered Utah native — but be careful not to step on it

Utah wildlife biologists in Salt Lake City say they recently stumbled across a tiny snail species that's been hiding in Utah. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month said biologists discovered the zoogenetes harpa snail, or boreal top snail, while in Dry Fork Canyon within the Uinta Mountains in April, and then again the following month at Big Brush Creek Canyon also in the mountain range.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Officials Investigate Larry Elder’s Financial Report

California is investigating Republican gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder for possibly failing to disclose personal financial information, an official confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), an election integrity watchdog, is looking into whether Elder correctly reported financial information when disclosing his personal finances...
House Rentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rent a clue: After a Supreme Court ruling, Albany must fix its eviction moratorium and speed cash aid to renters and landlords

There’s no dispute from tenants or landlords, or from governments in states or Washington, that COVID has caused great financial hardship to many and left rents unpaid. So Congress and the president approved money, $25 billion under President Trump and another $21.55 billion under President Biden, to make landlords whole and shield renters.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Clock ticking on drawing Montana's congressional districts

The clock is ticking on drawing Montana’s two new congressional districts with a final map due Nov. 14. The state Districting and Apportionment Commission accepted the results of the 2020 Census on Tuesday, setting off the state Constitution’s 90-day clock for drawing congressional districts. “This is the first time in...
U.S. Politicswisconsinexaminer.com

Evers sending $50 million of federal relief in direct aid to farmers

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that $50 million from the federal government will go to another round of direct aid payments to Wisconsin’s farmers and other agricultural producers. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the governor has some flexibility in how to spend it. This is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy