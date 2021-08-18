Why millions in federal rent aid remains untouched — even in Utah — as moratorium clock ticks

Dan Harmon, a 65-year-old retired firefighter on a fixed income, never thought he or his wife would ever need rental assistance. “I’ve never done that. We’ve always been able to take care of ourselves,” he said. “I was a firefighter for 26 years. My dad was a colonel in the Air Force for 30 years, and we’ve never done anything like that. ... I told my wife, ‘We need to save that for other people that are in worse positions.’”