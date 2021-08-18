Rockets’ Brooks closes Summer League by making 9 3-pointers

In a game that was all but over after a dominant second quarter, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Houston Rockets 92-76 in Summer League action Thursday night. Toronto and Houston battled it out in quarters one, three and four, but the Raptors shot 52.2 per cent from the floor in quarter two -- leading to a 27-16 edge in the period that proved to be more than the Rockets could dig their way out of.