Rutland, VT

Santoro, et al: St. Joseph's College, Rutland's Holy Land

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

During last Wednesday’s community meeting Aug. 11 in Rutland’s gym at St. Joseph’s College, there were many stupendous ideas expressed on ways to spend the initial $4.4 million COVID funds coming to Rutland City. Rutland Free Library needs money to modernize the building and its technology. Main Street Park needs a new gazebo, electricity and bathrooms. Downtown needs vital attention. Blighted buildings need to be disappeared. City parks need maintenance and repairs. DPW needs a new building. Some streets need extra funding to be fixed properly.

