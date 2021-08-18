South County Fencepost August 17
As we go to press, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency State-wide for high heat through Friday, August 20. In a related statement she urged Oregonians to "call [our] grandparents," and to "check in on [neighbors] without air conditioning." June's heat wave killed 10. She also reminded residents State-wide that high temperatures increase fire danger. No fires, including backyard burning or campfires are allowed presently in Tillamook County.www.northcoastcitizen.com
