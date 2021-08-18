Cancel
On this day in 2008: Kohli made his international debut

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Thirteen years ago on this day (August 18), skipper Virat Kohli took his first steps on the international stage as he made his ODI debut for India. However, his stint at the crease was short-lived as Kohli scored just 12 runs in his first...

SportsPosted by
AFP

India captain Kohli elated after 'late Independence Day' win over England

India captain Virat Kohli promised there would no let-up from his side following an impressive 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's on Monday he labelled a "day late" Independence celebration. This match was in the balance early on the final day before a ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out), both of whom made their highest Test scores, allowed Kohli to declare India's second innings on 298-8. That left England chasing a target of 272 but, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 and fellow paceman Bumrah 3-33, they slumped to 120 all out. Victory, which left Kohli's men 1-0 up in this five-match series, came just a day after India's Independence Day on August 15 and the tourists enjoyed plenty of vocal support at Lord's.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cannot write off modern-day great Kohli: Agarkar

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on Monday said that Virat Kohli was dismissed on two good balls against England in the first two Tests, and there is nothing to worry about as he is a modern-day great. The Indian skipper has been troubled outside the off stump and his dismissals have been a cause of worry for the fans.
Sportsak4tsay1.com

India vs England 2021: Best Predicted Playing 11 for 3rd Test – Suryakumar Yadav to Play?

India vs England 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in focus as we look at the best predicted playing 11 for the 3rd Test. 2-0 is what it could have been had the rain not affected the first Test match between India and England. India were the dominant team in both the Tests, and could have easily taken a 2-0 at the end of two Tests. But 1-0 is definitely not a bad result so far looking at Team India’s recent history in England.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

IPL 2021: RR rope in Tabraiz Shamsi

Dubai [UAE], August 25 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced the signing of South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, the world no. 1 ranked T20I bowler. The left-arm leg spinner from Johannesburg, is the second replacement player for the franchise. 31-year-old Shamsi represents The Titans in South...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anurag Thakur felicitates World U20 Athletics Champions

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday felicitated India's medal winners in the recent World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Indians bagged 2 silver medals through Long Jumper Shaili Singh and 10000m Race Walker Amit Khatri and a bronze...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Unchanged India bat in Headingley against England

LEEDS, England, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against England at Headingley on Wednesday. The tourists, who won the second test at Lord's by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, fielded an unchanged squad.
Combat Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ravi Dahiya talks about Wrestling C'ships

By Vipul KashyapNew Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday said that he will decide on his participation in the upcoming Wrestling World Championships after Friday, August 27. "I have not decided on the participation yet, this decision will be taken by me after the...
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nikhil Advani's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' trailer launched

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The trailer for Nikhil Advani's upcoming web series titled 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' was recently launched at the Gateway of India. The Konkana Sen starrer series will be a fictional story paying tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the Mumbai terror attacks.
SportsPosted by
newschain

A look at how England bowled India out for 78 at Headingley

England put their Lord’s humbling behind them in emphatic fashion on the first day of the third Test at Headingley. India captain Virat Kohli will have been hoping for a solid foundation after winning the toss and choosing to bat, but what unfolded was not what he had planned. Here,...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

GiveIndia launches 'Vaccinate India Programme'

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Vaccinate India Programme', an ambitious initiative by Bangalore-based GiveIndia, was inaugurated by Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Vidhana Soudha yesterday. The programme aims to vaccinate marginalised sections of the society across the country against COVID-19. GiveIndia will collaborate with state...
Societyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo 2020: does the Paralympics empower disabled people?

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are being used as a catalyst for a new global campaign aimed at removing discrimination faced by disabled people. Entitled We the 15, this new effort has been launched by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the International Disability Alliance along with a host of other sports, human rights and business organisations. The goal is to create more opportunities - and greater accessibility - for people with impairments.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Canada, UAE, PNG qualify for 2022 U-19 men's World Cup

Dubai [UAE], August 26 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Americas, Asia and EAP qualifiers to the ICC U19 men's cricket World Cup have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex body of cricket said based on guidelines approved by the ICC Development Committee...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

These days don't come around very often, says Anderson

Headingley [UK], August 26 (ANI): England bowlers might have dominated the Indian batsmen on Wednesday in the ongoing third Test but pacer James Anderson admitted that these occasions are rare in a match. English bowlers displayed some sensational performance on the opening day of the third Test to bundle out...
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Chhattisgarh's Chitrasen Sahu climbs Mount Elbrus

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's specially-abled double leg amputee mountaineer Chitrasen Sahu scripted history as he climbed Mount Elbrus which is at a height of 5,642 metres. "On August 23, 2021 at 10.54 AM CET (Central European Time), Chitrasen Sahu climbed and hoisted Indian National Flag on one...

