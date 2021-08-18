On this day in 2008: Kohli made his international debut

India captain Virat Kohli promised there would no let-up from his side following an impressive 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's on Monday he labelled a "day late" Independence celebration. This match was in the balance early on the final day before a ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out), both of whom made their highest Test scores, allowed Kohli to declare India's second innings on 298-8. That left England chasing a target of 272 but, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 and fellow paceman Bumrah 3-33, they slumped to 120 all out. Victory, which left Kohli's men 1-0 up in this five-match series, came just a day after India's Independence Day on August 15 and the tourists enjoyed plenty of vocal support at Lord's.